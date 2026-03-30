Copilot Edited an Ad Into My PR

After a team member summoned Copilot to correct a typo in a PR of mine, Copilot edited my PR description to include and ad for itself and Raycast.

This is horrific. I knew this kind of bullshit would happen eventually, but I didn't expect it so soon.

Here is how platforms die: first, they are good to their users; then they abuse their users to make things better for their business customers; finally, they abuse those business customers to claw back all the value for themselves. Then, they die.